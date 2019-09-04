Media player
Brexit: MP Margot James reflects on her 'most difficult decision'
Stourbridge MP Margot James said voting against the government was "the most difficult decision I've ever had to make".
The prime minister has faced a rebellion by senior Conservative MPs over plans to effectively block the UK leaving the EU without a deal on 31 October.
After the vote, Mrs James, one of 21 Tory rebels, told BBC WM she was called by the chief whip to tell her the whip was being removed, effectively expelling her from the parliamentary party.
04 Sep 2019
