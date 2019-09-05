MP's 'principled stance' led to Brexit abuse

Video

Conservative MP Dame Caroline Spelman has announced her intention to stand down at the next election after suffering abuse over Brexit.

Speaking to BBC Midlands Today, the 62-year-old Meriden MP said she wanted a deal so Britain could leave the EU in an "orderly fashion".

But, she said she has faced "abuse" for taking "such a principled stand".

An MP for 22 years, she said, now the bill has passed both houses of parliament, the time has come for her to stand down.