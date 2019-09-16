Media player
'Thoughts of the life I took haunt me in my cell'
Murderer Sadam Essakhil wants people to avoid the mistakes that led him to kill.
From prison, he said there was no need to have been carrying a knife when a clash with another man in Birmingham took a life, and left a mother without her son.
He says if others follow his path, they will be haunted by the thoughts of their crime while lying awake in their cell.
Essakhil is fronting an anti-knife crime campaign for West Midlands Police.
