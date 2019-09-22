Video

Peaky Blinders may be synonymous with Birmingham, but some of its key scenes are filmed just up the road.

The Black Country Living Museum, about 12 miles away from the gang's real-life home, has been used for shoots on all five series.

Parts of the open-air museum are used to depict important locations in the show, including Charlie Strong's yard.

Creator Steven Knight has described it as "the heart" of the programme.

The museum, in Dudley, boasts reconstructed shops and houses, and was also used to film the Steve Coogan comedy-drama Stan and Ollie.

As the latest series of the drama draws to a close, BBC News takes a tour of one of the main filming locations.

Peaky Blinders will be shown on BBC One at 21:00 BST on Sunday 22 September.