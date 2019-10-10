Video

Police investigating an axe attack at a takeaway have released mobile phone footage in a bid to trace three men.

They went into the Palash Balti on Birmingham New Road, Wolverhampton, on 4 September.

An axe was held to the throat of a 19-year-old man and he was punched several times, police said, before the trio left in a black Renault Clio.

Officers said one of the attackers had assaulted the victim 10 minutes earlier in a road rage incident outside the restaurant.