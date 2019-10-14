Video

The mother of a 15-year-old schoolboy who was stabbed to death has described the horror of finding her son dying in the street near their home.

Kelly Ellitts's son Keelan Wilson was attacked in Wolverhampton in May 2018.

Nine teenagers have been questioned by police, but no-one has been charged.

Ms Ellitts says it hurts to know his killers are free to have birthdays and Christmases while her son has been denied them.

She said: "Not only had he been stabbed, they cut all his clothes off."

You can see more about moves to tackle knife crime in the city during Inside Out on BBC One in the West Midlands at 19:30 BST on Monday 14 October and on iPlayer afterwards.