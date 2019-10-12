The bag-designing man on the streets

Video

A homeless man has sold more than 200 of his self-designed canvas shopping bags.

Kev, 44, from Bloxwich, West Midlands, who has been homeless for about five years, used to demonstrate his artistic talents by selling drawings on the streets of Birmingham.

But thanks to one customer, he began The Bag Issue project, helping other homeless people along the way.

Kev draws his designs on to the bags and sells them on the city centre's streets, asking for a small donation in return.

"It's helping me get back on my feet," Kev said.

