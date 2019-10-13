Video

Cardinal John Henry Newman has been declared a saint by the Roman Catholic Church at a ceremony in Rome.

Newman established a congregation called the Birmingham Oratory.

Sue Dawe, who has been a practitioner of the Oratory since she was born, said: "Lots of people who have now gone who worked tirelessly to get to this day would have felt so proud".

Theologian and poet Newman died in Birmingham in 1890 and his remains lie in a closed sarcophagus at Birmingham Oratory.

Newman is the first English person to be made a saint in almost 50 years.