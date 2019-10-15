Burst pipe's water gushes nearly as high as houses
Tipton burst main sees water gush nearly as high as houses

This is the moment discoloured water gushed metres into the air and flooded Park Lane West in Tipton.

A partial house collapse was due to the burst main on Monday afternoon, South Staffs Water confirmed.

About 20 properties were damaged in total.

