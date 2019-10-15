The moment run-over PC is pulled to the ground

Video

Police footage shows the moment a run-over police officer is pulled to the ground by a driver desperate to elude his pursuers.

Moments before being hurt, PC Gareth Phillips had been aiming a Taser at occupants of a stolen car, with the driver making a dash for freedom by getting into an unmarked police vehicle nearby.

As he reverses, the officer falls. Within seconds, the car - driven by Mubashar Hussain - runs over him.

Hussain, who admitted grievous bodily harm and a raft of other offences, was jailed for 12 years.

His co-defendant, Ahsan Ghafoor, who admitted dangerous driving, was jailed for 28 months.

