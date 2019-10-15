Man who ran over PC with patrol car jailed

Video

Police footage shows the moment a police officer is dragged to the ground by a driver desperate to escape.

Moments before being hurt, PC Gareth Phillips aimed a Taser at occupants of a stolen car.

The driver tried to escape in an unmarked police vehicle parked nearby.

As he reversed, the officer was knocked down. The car - driven by Mubashar Hussain - then ran over him.

Hussain, who admitted causing grievous bodily harm and other offences, was jailed for 12 years.

His co-defendant, Ahsan Ghafoor, who admitted dangerous driving, was jailed for 28 months.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.