'They threw a stone at me and told me to go home'

Hate crime victims become ambassadors to help others
Victims of hate crime have become ambassadors of a new project aimed at encouraging people to call out abuse.
Among the recruits is Shazia Nasreen. She said in one incident she had had a stone thrown at her in the street and been called a racist name.
Edyta Kastelik, originally from Poland, is also on the team and said people had said: "Stop taking our jobs."
The Standby Me intervention ambassador training project is being run by community company Black Country Innovate, in partnership with Walsall Council and West Midlands Police.
18 Oct 2019
