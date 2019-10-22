The 'Floozy' fountain coming back to life
Video

Birmingham's 'Floozy in the Jacuzzi' fountain to be restored as part of a £25m city centre scheme.

The fountain, officially called The River, sprung a leak in 2013 and is now filled with bedding plants.

Plans to refresh and update the area around Victoria Square ahead of the Commonwealth Games in 2022, have been announced.

