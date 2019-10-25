Mural celebrates 'Future Black Icons'
The images of 22 black musicians and artists have been painted on to the side of a music venue in Birmingham.

The giant mural turns a spotlight on the talented young people creating music, art and fashion across the city, and has been unveiled as part of the city's Bass Festival.

Festival curator Aliyah Hasinah said: "We wanted to look forward and maintain a sharp focus on the creative, but not just famous artists - people who we feel are really pushing the boundaries.

"We have some obvious choices in there, but also some new faces and shortlisting the list was hugely complex."

