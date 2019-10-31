Media player
Video
YouTube-taught juggler, 11, gets dream job in circus
Simeon Graham first learnt his craft by watching YouTube videos and can now juggle up to nine balls at a time.
The 11-year-old from Great Barr in Birmingham auditioned at Gandey's Circus this week and was allowed to perform in front of an audience for the first time.
They were so impressed by his audition that he has also been offered a job with the circus when it returns to Dudley during the school half-term next year.
The record for juggling balls at the same time is 14, held by Alex Barron. Simeon is aiming to beat that as he gets older.
31 Oct 2019
