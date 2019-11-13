Comic Jasper Carrott unveils tram honour

Media player
Birmingham comic Jasper Carrott has tram named after him
Comedian Jasper Carrott has unveiled a tram named after him in his home city of Birmingham.
He said it was a "wonderful honour" in his speech to the crowd.
It is the first tram in the country to run without overhead lines along its entire route and is powered by a battery.
Other trams on the West Midlands Metro network have been named after Ozzie Osbourne and Cyrille Regis.
13 Nov 2019
