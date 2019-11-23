Media player
Phoenix Boys: Members share their love of dance
Professional dancer Simon Hundley, from Worcester, founded a boys-only dance programme because of the lack of all-male groups.
Phoenix Boys allows dancers to share experiences and train together.
Simon was inundated with messages from boys across the UK who wanted to get involved following the launch.
Some of the boys have been bullied for taking up dancing.
Phoenix Boys acts as a support network where friendships are made and the boys can be with others who are passionate about dance.
Video Journalist: Yusaf Akbar
23 Nov 2019
