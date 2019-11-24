Video

Professional dancer Simon Hundley, from Worcester, felt there was a lack of all-male groups for dancers to come together, share experiences and train together.

He founded Phoenix Boys, a boys-only dance programme, and - after posting about it on social media - was inundated with messages from across the UK.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.