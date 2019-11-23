Lorry smashes through level crossing barrier

Video

CCTV footage shows the moment when a lorry smashed through a level crossing barrier just before a train was due to pass through.

The barriers were deployed to allow the train to go through Hartlebury station in Worcestershire on Friday morning.

It caused more than fours hours of disruption to passengers travelling between Kidderminster and Stourbridge while Network Rail engineers carried out repairs.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: "Barriers at our crossings are there to keep motorists and train passengers safe.

"This lorry driver damaged our crossing, delayed train passengers and put their life and the lives of others at risk.

"Although it might be tempting to jump the lights or race through the barriers our message is simple - just wait. Better to be safe than sorry."