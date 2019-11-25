'I never got to say goodbye to my abused sister'

Media player
Video
Woman's domestic violence campaign after sister's murder
Tina Billingham was a victim of domestic abuse before her partner went on to kill her.
The Cradley Heath woman suffered years of controlling behaviour before her death in 2017.
Now her sister is appearing in a film - backed by the Safer Sandwell Partnership - which highlights the support available to victims.
At a showing, she told the BBC what it was like to see a sibling "black and blue".
25 Nov 2019
