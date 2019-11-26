Media player
Lead protestor 'bitterly disappointed' by ban
A man who led protests against LGBT teaching at a school said he is "bitterly disappointed" with a ruling banning them permanently from outside the school gates.
Shakeel Afsar, who has no children himself at Anderton Park Primary in Birmingham, said they would continue to protest in the same area.
Mr Justice Warby directed that the three named defendants - Mr Afsar, his sister Rosina and Amir Ahmed - should be liable to 80% of those costs, which the court heard have yet to be calculated.
26 Nov 2019
