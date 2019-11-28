Video

The Duke of Cambridge visited West Bromwich Albion's training ground to highlight the Heads Up mental health campaign.

The initiative, launched by the Football Association, is particularly aimed at men, and will be visible through all levels of men's and women's football in England this season.

During his visit Prince William, who is a supporter of rival club Aston Villa, was presented with football shirts for two of his children as well as a signed ball.

It is the club's first royal visit for 88 years.