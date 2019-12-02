Boy, 6, cancer free after brain tumour battle

Video

Bobby Humphries, from Yardley, Birmingham, has spent more than half of his young life battling cancer.

The six-year-old was first diagnosed when he was just two years old.

After undergoing a second round of chemotherapy he was able to ring the bell at Birmingham Children's Hospital to mark the end of his treatment.

The avid Birmingham City football fan has also been gifted a season ticket pass by the club as a reward for his bravery.