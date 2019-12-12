Could talking about football help combat dementia?

Video

Birmingham County FA has called on more clubs to open dementia cafes, where football fans with the disease can meet and share memories.

Former player Dennis Mortimer, who lifted the European Cup for Aston Villa in 1982, was the guest speaker at one event recently attended by patients and carers.

Some clubs including West Bromwich Albion, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa already have dementia cafes, but the county FA wants to extend the idea to all professional clubs.