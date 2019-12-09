'Lucky cat' finds happiness after rescue

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Maximus appeal: 'Lucky cat' on the mend after rescue
Until just a few days ago Maximus the cat was in a sorry state and living on the streets of the West Midlands. But ever since the story of his rescue hit social media, thousands of pounds has been donated for his care. He was picked up in Great Barr, Sandwell, by the Stray Cats Rescue Team West Midlands after spending 10 years without a home. He was suffering from severe dehydration and his claws were so long he couldn't walk. He also has FIV - an immunodeficiency virus similar to HIV.
-
09 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-50716003/maximus-appeal-lucky-cat-on-the-mend-after-rescueRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window