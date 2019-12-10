Protection for defaced Banksy artwork
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Banksy: Defaced artwork in Birmingham gets protection

A new artwork by Banksy, which highlights homelessness, has been defaced in Birmingham.

The street artwork featured in a film on Instagram shows a man named Ryan on a bench being "pulled" by two reindeer painted on a brick wall in the city's Jewellery Quarter.

Now it's been covered with a protective plastic sheet after the work was defaced by a vandal who sprayed red noses on the reindeer.

  • 10 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Festive Banksy artwork highlights homeless