A new artwork by Banksy, which highlights homelessness, has been defaced in Birmingham.
The street artwork featured in a film on Instagram shows a man named Ryan on a bench being "pulled" by two reindeer painted on a brick wall in the city's Jewellery Quarter.
Now it's been covered with a protective plastic sheet after the work was defaced by a vandal who sprayed red noses on the reindeer.
10 Dec 2019
