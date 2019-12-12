Video

A charity campaign to spread Christmas cheer to disadvantaged children across the world hopes to send 85,000 presents from the West Midlands.

Operation Christmas Child has a base in Oldbury, where teams of volunteers have been processing gifts over the past four weeks.

Nationally, the charity is looking to send 500,000 parcels to people in 110 countries.

The scheme is managed by Samaritan’s Purse, a non-denominational Christian organisation based in Boone, North Carolina.

Video journalist: John Bray