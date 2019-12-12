Dog dumped in ditch has leg amputated

Video

An abandoned dog found tied to a fence in a water-filled ditch has had her leg amputated.

Nelly was badly injured and underweight when a dog walker spotted her on Clevedon Road in Balsall Heath, Birmingham on Tuesday.

She had a severely injured and infected paw and the infection had spread to her front leg which has been amputated.

Animal House Rescue described those responsible for her treatment as "cowards".