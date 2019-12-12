Dog dumped in ditch has leg amputated

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dog dumped in water-filled ditch has leg amputated
An abandoned dog found tied to a fence in a water-filled ditch has had her leg amputated.
Nelly was badly injured and underweight when a dog walker spotted her on Clevedon Road in Balsall Heath, Birmingham on Tuesday.
She had a severely injured and infected paw and the infection had spread to her front leg which has been amputated.
Animal House Rescue described those responsible for her treatment as "cowards".
-
12 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-50763695/dog-dumped-in-water-filled-ditch-has-leg-amputatedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window