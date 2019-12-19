Friend's billboard tribute to volunteer

Video

Claire Johnson has very publicly thanked her friend Jo Stretch with a specially commissioned billboard in Birmingham city centre.

It is part of a UK-wide campaign called #ThereForMe, encouraging everyone to pay tribute to people serving their local communities.

Ms Stretch, from Halesowen is a volunteer driver who collects elderly people from their homes and takes them to monthly meet-ups.

The campaign by the Eden Project is funded by the National Lottery.

Video journalist: Louise Brierley