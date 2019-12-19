Friend's billboard tribute to volunteer

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Birmingham friend's billboard thanks to volunteer
Claire Johnson has very publicly thanked her friend Jo Stretch with a specially commissioned billboard in Birmingham city centre.
It is part of a UK-wide campaign called #ThereForMe, encouraging everyone to pay tribute to people serving their local communities.
Ms Stretch, from Halesowen is a volunteer driver who collects elderly people from their homes and takes them to monthly meet-ups.
The campaign by the Eden Project is funded by the National Lottery.
Video journalist: Louise Brierley
-
19 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-50858569/birmingham-friend-s-billboard-thanks-to-volunteerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window