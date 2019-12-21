Epic Indian Rickshaw Run reaches hair-raising end

Media player
Birmingham cameraman films epic Indian Rickshaw Run
An epic 2,700km (1,678 mile) charity ride across India has come to an end after 12 days of extraordinary adventure.
BBC Midlands Today cameraman Sukh Doal was among the 90 volunteer tuk-tuk riders from around the world and he filmed the spectacle which saw crowds of people welcome them wherever they went.
The Rickshaw Run is raising money for a hospital to treat deaf children.
21 Dec 2019
