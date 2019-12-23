Billie the cat is back after five-year gap

Video

Reunions with lost cats years after they went missing are not unheard of, but they rarely involve the owner moving house.

But a new home is precisely what it took for Louise Green to see Billie again.

The feline went missing from her home in Sutton Coldfield five years ago, with Ms Green going on to leave the town for the neighbouring area of Streetly.

There, Billie had been biding her time in the back garden of a house - and, unbeknownst to Ms Green, round the corner from where she was living.

When the other homeowners decided to move, they took Billie, 11, to a rescue centre.

Billie's microchip was soon discovered, shedding light on her back story to set up an unlikely reunion.