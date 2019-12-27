Honour for Holocaust survivor who teaches love

Video

A woman who survived Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp and a slave labour facility during World War Two has been appointed an MBE.

Mindu Hornick, 90, was recognised in the Queen's New Year Honours for her services to Holocaust education and commemoration.

Ms Hornick, born in Czechoslovakia and who now lives in Birmingham, gives talks to young people urging them to love one another and be more tolerant.

She said she was alarmed by growing levels of Islamophobia, intolerance and anti-Semitism in the world.