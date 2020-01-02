'Give independent cinema a chance'

Media player
Invasion Planet Earth: Sci-fi filmed in Birmingham
Since being a teenager Simon Cox loved science fiction, especially Star Wars.
He wanted to make his own blockbuster, and he has finally realised his dream to write and direct his own film, which is called Invasion Planet Earth.
It's taken 20 years, crowd funding and several campaigns to fund the small budget film.
Much of the sci-fi epic was filmed in Birmingham with 900 Brummies acting as extras.
The movie, which has been shown in mainstream cinemas, is available on DVD and available to download.
