Rapist pastor says he 'wasn't meant to be human'

This is the moment a church pastor who raped children is confronted at his Birmingham home by a victim's relative.

The video shows serial sex abuser Michael Oluronbi being called a paedophile by a man whose voice has been disguised to protect the victim's identity.

Oluronbi has been convicted of multiple rapes. In the footage he can be heard saying he "wasn't meant to be human".

From another house in Birmingham, he targeted most of his young victims after "spiritual" bathing - ceremonial washing that was a pretext for their sexual abuse.

Four became pregnant and had terminations - three more than once. His wife Juliana Oluronbi facilitated the procedures in some of the cases.