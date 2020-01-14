Restaurant fire lights up sky with orange flame
Video

Perry Barr restaurant fire lights up sky

Eyewitness footage shows flame tearing through a restaurant in Birmingham.

Forty firefighters were sent to African Village on Birchfield Road, Perry Barr.

The blaze broke out at about 16:00 GMT, with traffic disrupted due to road closures.

