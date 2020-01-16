Raw sewage 'traps pensioner in home'

Video

Alfred Critchley, 99, has had faeces and dirty water flooding his garden for three months from a burst manhole cover.

His son David Critchley, is increasingly concerned for his health and said he made repeated calls to the authorities in Birmingham to fix the problem.

Severn Trent Water has discovered it was caused by a fatberg in the drain caused by grease poured into sinks from nearby properties.

It has fixed the problem and the city council said it had contacted its tenant to check on his welfare.