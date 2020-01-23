How bad are asthma inhalers for the environment?
BBC journalist David Gregory-Kumar has had asthma since he was a child.
In a bid to cut his carbon footprint, he's looking at greener alternatives to the regular metered-dose inhaler.
Propellant gases in such inhalers account for nearly 4% of NHS greenhouse gas emissions, according to experts.
BBC News follows Midlands Today's Science, Environment & Rural Affairs Correspondent on his morning nursery run and annual asthma check up.
Switching to a different type of inhaler can be complicated for people with asthma, as it involves learning a new inhaler technique, so it should be done with support from a GP or asthma nurse only, Asthma UK says.
