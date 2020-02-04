Apology over Tipton street flooding
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Water company apologises after major pipe burst

South Staffs Water has apologised after a mains burst which closed streets and affected more than 150 homes.

Emergency services were called to to Park Lane West at about 04:00 GMT and found one home severely damaged by the burst.

The burst occurred close to the spot of a similar flood in October 2019 and the water company has promised an investigation, to ensure it doesn't happen again.

  • 04 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Burst pipe floods north London street