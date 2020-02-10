Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Planes tackle Storm Ciara at Birmingham Airport
Storm Ciara brought rain and gusts of wind in excess of 90mph in some areas of the UK on Sunday.
Airlines cancelled hundreds of flights, while rail travellers and drivers also faced disruption.
Photographer Dafydd Phillips captured these views of aircraft precariously trying to land at Birmingham Airport.
-
10 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-51449587/planes-tackle-storm-ciara-at-birmingham-airportRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window