Footage of aeroplanes tackling Storm Ciara
Planes tackle Storm Ciara at Birmingham Airport

Storm Ciara brought rain and gusts of wind in excess of 90mph in some areas of the UK on Sunday.

Airlines cancelled hundreds of flights, while rail travellers and drivers also faced disruption.

Photographer Dafydd Phillips captured these views of aircraft precariously trying to land at Birmingham Airport.

  • 10 Feb 2020
