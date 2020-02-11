'I think fairly soon we'll see evictions'

Media player
HS2: 'I think fairly soon we might well see evictions'
After Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the HS2 high-speed rail project would go ahead, what will it mean for protesters and rail travellers alike?
BBC Midlands Transport Correspondent Peter Plisner explains what we know so far.
11 Feb 2020
