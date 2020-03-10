'Stand up and say upskirting is wrong'

Video

A teenager from the West Midlands is urging young girls to "find their voice" and speak out against upskirting.

Upskirting is when images are taken underneath a victim's clothing without permission and often undetected.

Morgan was targeted in her local swimming pool two years ago. Now 17, she's trying to raise awareness of a law which came into force last April making upskirting a criminal offence in England and Wales.

Morgan is a regional winner of the BBC Young Reporter Competition. The project, which works with thousands of young people every year, gives them a chance to develop media skills as well as telling stories that matter to them.

She's been speaking to girls at Queen Mary's High School in Walsall, and also Birmingham Yardley Labour MP Jess Phillips as part of her campaign.

You can find stories by other young people on the BBC Young Reporter website.

Produced, filmed and edited by Catherine Mackie.