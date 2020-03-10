Drone footage of Curzon Street railway station

Video

Drone footage showing HS2 preparatory work in Birmingham has been released.

Work to create a new intercity terminus on Curzon Street is well underway, with archaeologists excavating the historic site.

The original Curzon Street station building, known as the L&BR terminus, officially opened in 1838 and is grade I-listed.

The new terminus will be the first new one built in Britain since the 19th century and will have seven platforms, a public space and be part of an extended tram network.

A spokesman for HS2 said the footage shows the former platforms of the Grand Junction Railway and goods yard from when it was converted to a single goods station in 1854.