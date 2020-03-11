Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Carjacking gang threaten heavily pregnant woman in crime spree
A gang who targeted lone female drivers, threatening them with knives, hammers and imitation guns, have been jailed.
Ringleader Paul Doyle along with Luke Mander and Joshua Barrett struck at least 46 times in just 11 weeks in 2018.
On one occasion they threatened a man with a pistol while he tended his wife's grave in Birmingham. On another they held up a heavily pregnant shop assistant at gun-point during a robbery in Chelmsley Wood.
Police described the gang as brazen, not afraid to commit robberies in broad daylight on their own doorstep.
-
11 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-51838217/carjacking-gang-threaten-heavily-pregnant-woman-in-crime-spreeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window