A gang who targeted lone female drivers, threatening them with knives, hammers and imitation guns, have been jailed.

Ringleader Paul Doyle along with Luke Mander and Joshua Barrett struck at least 46 times in just 11 weeks in 2018.

On one occasion they threatened a man with a pistol while he tended his wife's grave in Birmingham. On another they held up a heavily pregnant shop assistant at gun-point during a robbery in Chelmsley Wood.

Police described the gang as brazen, not afraid to commit robberies in broad daylight on their own doorstep.