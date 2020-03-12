Killer filmed showing police murder weapon
West Midlands Police has released a video showing a killer moments before he stabbed his cousin to death.

Nadir Ali is then seen handing over the knife to police who arrested him at his home in Birmingham in August 2019.

Ali, who was found guilty of murder at Birmingham Crown Court, stabbed Hashim Khan 11 times in a dispute over land in Pakistan.

