'I hope they're not off until September'

Video

Parents in Birmingham have been giving their reaction to the announcement schools will be closing from Friday.

The UK government has promised to give more details on how the closures will affect students and parents after criticism over a lack of clarity.

A list of the "key workers" during the coronavirus crisis - whose children can still go to school - will be released later, the UK education secretary said.

Mothers and fathers outside Harborne Primary School said they were anxious but understood the need for the closures.