Those in need of brightening up their day could do worse than listening to singing great-grandfather, Arthur Cook.

Thanks to daughter Carol-Ann's Facebook post, the 92-year-old has been able to reach people with some timely advice, even when the coronavirus outbreak keeps him indoors.

Birmingham resident Mr Cook is known as "the singing man" in the Northfield area of the city, so quick is he to bash out a tune for people when out and about.

That, of course, has all come to a stop recently, but step forward social media.

With a fitting song posted on a local community group's page, the pair have been left "overwhelmed" by the positive response.