Video

Paula McDonnell was supposed to be celebrating her 40th birthday on a night out in Worcester with her closest friends.

But like so many other people she's been forced to abandon her plans because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Not wanting to cancel the celebrations altogether her friends organised a virtual party on the Zoom video app.

From the comfort of their own homes the group were able to mark the milestone and put a smile on Paula's face.

Video journalist: Louise Brierley