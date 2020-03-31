How to survive isolation by ex-England footballer
Coronavirus: Geoff Thomas's tips on coping with isolation

Former England player Geoff Thomas has been giving tips to to the public on surviving isolation.

Thomas, who also played for Crystal Palace and Wolves, said it is important to remind yourself that staying away from others can help prevent deaths from coronavirus.

He is speaking from experience as he was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2003.

