Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Geoff Thomas's tips on coping with isolation
Former England player Geoff Thomas has been giving tips to to the public on surviving isolation.
Thomas, who also played for Crystal Palace and Wolves, said it is important to remind yourself that staying away from others can help prevent deaths from coronavirus.
He is speaking from experience as he was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2003.
-
31 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-52109790/coronavirus-geoff-thomas-s-tips-on-coping-with-isolationRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window