A British doctor who has spent 15 years helping amputees across South East Asia is to receive an award for his work.

The Rotary Club will mark the efforts of Dr Viquar Qurashi, from Russells Hall Hospital, in Dudley, West Midlands, after his charity helped 10,000 people.

The orthopaedic surgeon and his small team melt pieces of plastic drainpipe in an oven before moulding them to fit patients.

