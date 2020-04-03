The drainpipe doctor who's helped 10,000 amputees
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Doctor who makes plastic prosthetics helps 10,000 people

A British doctor who has spent 15 years helping amputees across South East Asia is to receive an award for his work.

The Rotary Club will mark the efforts of Dr Viquar Qurashi, from Russells Hall Hospital, in Dudley, West Midlands, after his charity helped 10,000 people.

The orthopaedic surgeon and his small team melt pieces of plastic drainpipe in an oven before moulding them to fit patients.

This film was made before stricter coronavirus social-distancing rules were brought into place.

Video journalist: John Bray

  • 03 Apr 2020
Go to next video: 'I lost part of my leg and discovered football'