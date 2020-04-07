'Stay at home' pleads pregnant nurse with Covid-19.

Video

In a hospital bed and struggling to breathe pregnant Michelle Wright calls on people to stay at home and save lives.

Ms Wright, 37, has tested positive for coronavirus and is being cared for at Russells Hall Hospital, Dudley.

The nurse who works at City Hospital, Birmingham, is 29-weeks pregnant, and has had to have steroid injections to mature her unborn child's lungs in case her condition deteriorates.

She recorded a video message from her bed in the high dependency unit, calling on members of the public to stay at home and save lives.

The sight of people out at parks at the weekend has angered her family and her sister Donna McElhinney told the BBC they were proud that she felt she could get the message across.

The nurse's words were echoed by Toby Lewis, chief executive of the hospital trust which employs her, who also pleaded with people to stay home.